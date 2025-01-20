Skip to Content
Friendship Center launches Emergency Respite Program for families displaced by Los Angeles fires

today at 8:50 am
Published 9:10 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara adult day care center is offering free service for families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Friendship Center wants to help displaced families who are caregivers of those with cognitive conditions.

Directors with Santa Barbara’s Friendship Center know what it’s like to deal with the impacts of wildfires in the region, so they are offering to help displaced Southern California families.

Right now, the center is providing family members with dementia or traumatic brain injury that is a safe, secure, and healthy environment.

She said relocated families can get up to two full weeks of program activities for free.

This includes supervision, meals, and other support.

The program is open weekdays.

For more information on enrollment, visit: kim@friendshipcentersb.org.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

