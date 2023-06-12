DignityMoves: Formerly homeless man turns life around

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Since the development of DignityMoves Housing in Santa Barbara, several individuals have already made great success in their lives.

Gerard Pepe lived on the streets in Santa Barbara for about a year.

This year, he turned his life around from living on the street to moving into DignityMoves housing at the Santa Barbara Street Village.

Pepe is now transitioning to having his own permanent home.

He is one of a dozen people from DignityMoves who have transitioned to permanent housing.

"Our goal is for Santa Barbara to be a light to all of California, and to the entire country of about how our community can come together and move quickly and efficiently to house people on the streets," said board member Aaron Adelheit of DignityMoves.

Pepe is currently working on his associates degree in psychology at Santa Barbara City College.