Tiny Libraries return to State Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tiny library sculptures are making its return in Santa Barbara.

The focus of this year’s “Tiny libraries on state” is to promote summer reading and the downtown corridor.

“Well, I love the little tiny libraries I think paper books should be accessible to everyone not just the library … now … anybody can take a book," said visitor Rob Daloey.

The six brightly-colored public art “libraries” was created by local artist Douglas Lochner.

Each sculpture is shaped as life-sized punctuation marks, offering a playful nod to Santa Barbara’s literary heritage and literacy.

“It’s a book exchange of sorts … we have three amazing sculptures for the tiny libraries that are placed along various locations along State Street," said children’s creative project executive director Kai Tepper.

As you’re picking up a book artists hope the tiny libraries will help spread creativity across the community.

The sculptures are accompanied by street painting from local artists Sharyn Chan and Sara Wilcox.

"I’m excited because it gives people an opportunity to stop by and see impromptu art in the sidewalk.

The next time you walk down state street," said artist Sarah Wilcox.

The books in the libraries are free for the community to keep or borrow.

The community is encouraged to bring books to share with others.

"My hope is to continue making me arts and culture accessible to students and people of all backgrounds," said Tepper.

Tiny libraries on State will be on display from mid-May through July.