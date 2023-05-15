Skip to Content
today at 10:50 am
Published 11:01 am

Direct Relief ships 69 tons of medical supplies to Turkey since Feb. 5 earthquakes

DIRECT RELIEF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Direct Relief is entering phase 2 of its efforts to aide Turkey following a series of earthquakes on Feb. 5.

Direct Relief committed an initial $200,000 to aid local partners in both Turkey and Syria.

The organization is chartering a 747 cargo plane departing Los Angeles for Adana, Turkey.

The plane will carry 69 tons of medicine and medical supplies for people in northern Syria struggling to recover from February’s devastating earthquakes. 

Upon arrival in Turkey, the 166-pallet shipment will be loaded to trucks and driven across the border into Syria.

This is the third fully loaded charter flight of medical aid Direct Relief has sent to Syria and Turkey since the earthquakes struck.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti

