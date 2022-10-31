Foodbank of Santa Barbara County preparing new mobile kitchens to enhance education nutrition program

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County just purchased new equipment to help education families and children in nutrition education.

As part of its upcoming sharehouse nutrition promotion center, the foodbank is aiming to purchase nearly a dozen new mobile kitchens.

The mobile kitchens will allow the foodbank to develop more responsive curriculum.

The new equipment will also help the foodbank be able to take healthy cooking anywhere to kids, families and programs.

Community partners, schools and after-school programs are working with the foodbank to reach more families in need.