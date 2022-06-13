Santa Barbara County Foodbank offers free lunches to hundreds of kids with more options

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For many children who receive free and reduced-price meals during the school year, summer means hunger.

The Santa Barbara County Foodbank says 84 percent of children throughout the county receive free or reduce-price lunches during the school year.

But they don’t receive any meal assistance during the summer.

For them, no school means no lunch.

So the Foodbank’s summer nutrition program, Picnic in the Park is aimed to solve the problem of hunger during the summer months.

This year, the foodbank plans to provide more than 25,000 lunches to children in need.

Unlike last year, there will be more options for kids.

During the pre COVID times, kids had to stay at the location to eat as per state rules.

But when COVID hit, meals were picked up in a grab-n-go style.

This year, kids can either stay and eat their meal, or they can take the meal home.

In order to keep local kids healthy this summer, the Picnic in the Park program hopes to provide free healthy lunches for any child under 18.

And there's no required paperwork.

All they have to do is simply arrive and enjoy a healthy lunch at a safe location.

The foodbank is also offering physical and educational activities for the kids at local partks.

For more information on Picnic in the Park and how to support the mission to end hunger this summer, go to: https://foodbanksbc.org/