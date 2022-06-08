California Primary Election Results 2022: Journalist Jerry Roberts weighs in on election results in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The polls for the California Primary Elections closed at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Local journalist Jerry Roberts will weigh in on the overall results of the local races.
He will also share the outcome in terms of parties and what this could mean as we head into General Elections in November.
Candidates moving forward in the Congressional District 24 will share their response to last night's elections.
