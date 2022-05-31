Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action hosts resolution for Wear Orange 2022



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action presented a resolution for Wear Orange 2022.

Several speakers shared their message in response to those shot and killed at an elementary school in Texas last week.

They said: In the United States, going to school has become more deadly than serving in the active military. Here, gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens.

Not drownings. Not car accidents. Guns.

Volunteers with the Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action gathered at the County Administration Building to accept a resolution in honor of Wear Orange.

Together they honored the lives of "those senselessly taken from us, and offered "data-driven solutions for preventing further tragedies from occurring."

ABOUT WEAR ORANGE: Wear Orange began on June 2, 2015 – what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. Her friends honored her by wearing orange after she was shot and killed. Today, Wear Orange honors Hadiya and the more than 100 Americans shot and killed every day.

ABOUT MOMS DEMAND ACTION: Moms Demand Action is a national, non-partisan advocacy group fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence and keep our families safe. With over 6 million supporters, we are part of the nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization, Everytown for Gun Safety.