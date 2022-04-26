Upgraded fire hydrants to increase fire protection for older neighborhoods in Santa Maria

Santa Maria, Calif. - The city of Santa Maria is in the works to replace 11 undersized fire hydrants.

They will be replaced with modern full size hydrants.

The water lines going to the hydrants are being replaced and upsized as well.

This will benefit the older community with increased water flow for the fire hydrants.

It will save water in the event someone hits a hydrant.

Currently utilities would have to shut down the neighborhood to repair.

But this project allows the city to isolate each hydrant to make repairs as needed.

This project will increase fire protection for older neighborhoods.