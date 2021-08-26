Santa Maria Police hiring more officers to increase safety in the community

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is currently looking to hire officers to join its law enforcement team.

Department administrators say they are hoping to hire several officers right now.

As the department continues to work in full force to help keep the community safety, administrators say they are seeking lateral officers with extensive experience.

Find out why this is an important time for the department to recruit more officers, and how this will help boost its overall service for the community.

Watch this story tonight at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.