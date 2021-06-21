Aloha Cleaners is back to business as usual after a year of mask-making pays off

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Aloha Cleaners & Alterations is a staple of the city for the past 18 years. During the pandemic last year, it went into another business to save the store.

Masks were the valued item to have when the pandemic hit and Aloha had the answer.

The crew at Aloha ended up making thousands of high-quality masks to sell to the public.

Whether it be mass orders or family needs, Aloha got the job done.

And most importantly, kept the sewing machines on.

Now, after a year, Aloha continues to do business as usual with masks becoming a thing of the past.