With electric bike sharing program approved, SB’s State Street keeps evolving

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's downtown corridor has already transformed into a pedestrian promenade during the pandemic.

And more change is coming, with the city's electric bike-sharing plan now pedaling forward.

The program received unanimous approval from City Council on Tuesday, after being dubbed an "interim" measure. That made it possible for the plan to go past the city's Historic Landmarks Commission, which previously denied the project over concerns about its fit within State Street, already in a state of flux.

Now the bike sharing program is moving forward anyway, with docks to be set up on the street next to parklets and outdoor seating areas for State Street restaurants.

Last week, City Council approved aesthetic and safety upgrades for the promenade, which were also called "interim" and passed without the need for HLC approval. Those improvements would add bike lanes--painted bright green--running down the middle of State Street, with pedestrians walking on the outside.

Under the bike-sharing plan, docks would also be installed along the Waterfront.

Company B-Cycle will provide the bikes and docks. The project was originally announced late last year, with a targeted rollout this May.

The coronavirus pandemic upended that plan and put the program in jeopardy, before this week's City Council approval put it back on track.

