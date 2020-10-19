Electric bike sharing plan hits a bump and heads to Santa Barbara City Council on an appeal

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Plans for an electric bike sharing plan in Santa Barbara did not clear the Historic Landmarks Commission recently, where it was denied. Now it is being appealed to the Santa Barbara City Council.

The HLC had concerns about the projects locations at the waterfront and in the downtown promenade. Questions were raised about the locations, whether it would have docking stations on the sidewalks of in the street.

The dark color was also a concern.

Issues were also brought up about what happens to the bikes and docking sites if the temporary promenade goes away.

The pilot program for this project has already had support from the council, beginning in April of 2019. This latest issue on design and placement did not have a smooth path in its review.

The discussion viewed it as a project and not something that was just up for a "look over."

The council will discuss it Tuesday afternoon.

