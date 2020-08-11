Shark Week: Santa Barbara’s Forrest Galante searches for extinct species

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Adventurer Forrest Galante is at it again. The Santa Barbara resident is traveling around the world as part of Discovery's Shark Week. Diving deep in "Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks."

The wildlife biologist and conservationist taking his team into some of the most shark-infested waters in the southern hemisphere searching for three species thought to be extinct.





Forrest Galante Pointing At A Shark Under The Water



“Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Shark is an absolutely awesome journey that joins my team and I as we travel to some of the most remote treacherous waters in the world in South Africa," Galante said.

Living in Santa Barbara, Galante says sharks are a daily occurrence and he looks forward to sharing sharks from around the world with people here at home.

Forrest Galante heads off to solve a shark mystery in Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks tonight at 8P on @Discovery. #SharkWeek



Photo: Forrest Galante (@ForrestGalante) pic.twitter.com/TPapRv4DkX — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) August 11, 2020

Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Shark premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Discovery.