Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
Published 7:38 am

Shark Week: Santa Barbara’s Forrest Galante searches for extinct species

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Adventurer Forrest Galante is at it again. The Santa Barbara resident is traveling around the world as part of Discovery's Shark Week. Diving deep in "Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks."

The wildlife biologist and conservationist taking his team into some of the most shark-infested waters in the southern hemisphere searching for three species thought to be extinct.

  • Forrest Galante Pointing At A Shark Under The Water

“Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Shark is an absolutely awesome journey that joins my team and I as we travel to some of the most remote treacherous waters in the world in South Africa," Galante said.

Living in Santa Barbara, Galante says sharks are a daily occurrence and he looks forward to sharing sharks from around the world with people here at home.

Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Shark premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Discovery.

Animals / Environment / Santa Barbara- S County
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply