Shark Week: Santa Barbara’s Forrest Galante searches for extinct species
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Adventurer Forrest Galante is at it again. The Santa Barbara resident is traveling around the world as part of Discovery's Shark Week. Diving deep in "Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks."
The wildlife biologist and conservationist taking his team into some of the most shark-infested waters in the southern hemisphere searching for three species thought to be extinct.
“Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Shark is an absolutely awesome journey that joins my team and I as we travel to some of the most remote treacherous waters in the world in South Africa," Galante said.
Living in Santa Barbara, Galante says sharks are a daily occurrence and he looks forward to sharing sharks from around the world with people here at home.
Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Shark premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Discovery.
