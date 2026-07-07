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Aumenta a 3.685 la cifra de muertos por los terremotos en Venezuela

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Published 2:53 pm

Por Michael Rios, CNN

Los terremotos que azotaron Venezuela hace casi dos semanas han dejado al menos 3.685 muertos y 17.907 desplazados, de acuerdo con el balance más reciente divulgado este martes por el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Jorge Rodríguez.

La cifra de heridos se mantuvo en 16.740.

El balance de este martes no precisó cuántas personas siguen desaparecidas.

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