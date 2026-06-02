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El músico Bizarrap aportará su voz a un personaje en “Toy Story 5”

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Published 9:50 am

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

El talento latino cobra fuerza en la película “Toy Story 5”. Tras el anuncio de que el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny dará voz a un nuevo personaje en la cinta, el productor musical argentino Bizarrap dio a conocer el lunes en Instagram que también participará en el doblaje en español de la esperada secuela de dibujos animados.

Bizarrap, cuyo nombre real es Gonzalo Julián Conde, dijo en la red social —en la que compartió una foto junto con los personajes de “Toy Story” Woody y Buzz Lightyear— que dará voz, según dijo, a “Santa de jardín”, un nuevo personaje de la franquicia de Disney Pixar.

En las imágenes de Instagram se ve al productor, de 27 años, con una gorra con las letras BZRP, que abrevian su nombre artístico, diseñadas en el estilo del logotipo de “Toy Story”; y con estas mismas letras escritas en las suelas de su zapato, al igual que las botas del vaquero Woody tienen escrito el nombre de su niño dueño, Andy.

Lo curioso es que el propio Bizarrap compartió en su publicación la imagen del personaje y no es un Santa sino un típico gnomo de jardín. Es uno de los nuevos personajes que se incorporarán a la secuela. Según Rolling Stone, este gnomo es “un juguete ecléctico, místico y ferozmente protector que lidera una trinchera de muñecos olvidados en el barro de un patio trasero”.

La sinopsis oficial de Pixar indica que en “Toy Story 5” Buzz, Woody, Jessie “y el resto de la pandilla ven sus trabajos amenazados cuando se enfrentan a lo que obsesiona a los niños hoy en día… la electrónica”. En este caso, se trata de una tableta electrónica llamada Lilypad, que la niña Bonnie recibe por su cumpleaños.

El humorista y presentador de radio y TV argentino Miguel Granados también anunció en Instagram que aportará su voz en español en la película a un nuevo personaje llamado Dr. Locuaz, que en la versión en inglés recibe el nombre de Dr. Nutcase, con la voz del actor Matty Matheson.

“Toy Story 5” se estrena el 19 de junio en cines.

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