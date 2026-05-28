Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Scaloni presentó la lista de Argentina para el Mundial 2026

By
Published 3:04 pm

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Argentina ya conoce a los 26 jugadores que llegarán a Norteamérica con una única misión: defender el título en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA. La vigente campeona repite entre sus 26 a varios de los héroes de Qatar, incluso muchos de los titulares en aquella infartante final ante Francia.

Al igual que lo sucedido en la previa al pasado Mundial, la Asociación Argentina de Fútbol dio a conocer la convocatoria con un video en sus redes sociales, donde hay un pequeña actuación antes de finalmente remarcar los nombres de los futbolistas elegidos.

Los 26 argentinos elegidos por Lionel Scaloni:

Emiliano Martínez

Juan Musso

Gerónimo Rulli

Leonardo Balerdi

Nicolás Tagliafico

Gonzalo Montiel

Lisandro Martínez

Cristian Romero

Nicolás Otamendi

Facundo Medina

Nahuel Molina

Leandro Paredes

Rodrigo De Paul

Valentín Barco

Giovani Lo Celso

Exequiel Palacios

Alexis Mac Allister

Enzo Fernández

Julián Álvarez

Lionel Messi

Nicolás González

Thiago Almada

Giuliano Simeone

Nicolás Paz

José López

Lautaro Martinez

Esta es una historia en desarrollo y se actualizará

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.