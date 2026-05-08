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Trump anuncia un alto el fuego de 3 días entre Rusia y Ucrania

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Published 11:35 am

Por Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump anunció este viernes que Rusia y Ucrania han acordado un alto el fuego de tres días en la guerra en curso entre ambos países, el cual, según dijo, incluirá un cese de los combates y un intercambio de prisioneros a gran escala.

“Me complace anunciar que habrá un ALTO EL FUEGO DE TRES DÍAS (9, 10 y 11 de mayo) en la guerra entre Rusia y Ucrania”, escribió Trump en una publicación en Truth Social.

“La celebración en Rusia es por el Día de la Victoria pero, de igual manera, en Ucrania, porque ellos también fueron una gran parte y un factor de la Segunda Guerra Mundial”, añadió Trump.

El alto el fuego, dijo Trump, implicará “una suspensión de toda actividad cinética”, así como “un intercambio de prisioneros de 1.000 prisioneros de cada país”. Trump dijo que hizo la solicitud “directamente” al presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, y al presidente de Ucrania, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rusia declaró un alto el fuego unilateral por 72 horas, programado en torno al aniversario del Día de la Victoria, pero soldados ucranianos dijeron a CNN poco después que habían observado nuevos disparos de artillería. El principal negociador de Ucrania, Rustem Umerov, se reunió el jueves con el enviado especial de EE.UU. Steve Witkoff y el yerno de Trump, Jared Kushner, para intentar reactivar los esfuerzos por poner fin a la guerra de Rusia en Ucrania.

Trump dijo que las negociaciones destinadas a poner fin al conflicto más amplio siguen en curso.

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