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La secretaria general de la Casa Blanca, Susie Wiles, tiene cáncer de mama en etapa temprana, anuncia Trump

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Published 9:21 am

Por Adam Cancryn, CNN

La secretaria general de la Casa Blanca, Susie Wiles, fue diagnosticada con cáncer de mama en etapa temprana, anunció este lunes el presidente Donald Trump.

En una publicación en Truth Social, Trump escribió que Wiles tiene un pronóstico “excelente” y que continuará trabajando “prácticamente a tiempo completo en la Casa Blanca”.

“Su fortaleza y su compromiso de seguir desempeñando el trabajo que ama —y que realiza tan bien— mientras se somete a tratamiento dicen todo lo que necesitan saber sobre ella”, escribió.

Trump no especificó cuánto tiempo se espera que Wiles reciba tratamiento, ni ofreció detalles adicionales sobre su diagnóstico. Sin embargo, señaló que ella “decidió afrontar este desafío INMEDIATAMENTE en lugar de esperar”.

“¡Pronto estará mejor que nunca!”, escribió Trump.

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