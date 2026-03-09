Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Live Nation y Ticketmaster llegan a un acuerdo con el Departamento de Justicia de EE.UU. tras acusaciones de monopolio

By
Published 8:18 am

Por Jordan Valinsky y Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Live Nation y Ticketmaster llegaron a un acuerdo con las autoridades federales por sus prácticas, que acusaban al gigante de las entradas de monopolizar la industria musical de eventos en vivo, según una fuente familiarizada con el asunto.

Inicialmente no se anunciaron detalles del acuerdo y un juez aún debe aprobarlo. El juicio comenzó la semana pasada en Nueva York.

El anuncio del lunes pone fin a una batalla legal de dos años derivada de una demanda presentada contra la compañía durante la administración Biden, así como contra más de 30 fiscales generales estatales y de distrito.

Los fiscales acusaron a Live Nation de monopolizar la industria de la venta de entradas y los eventos en vivo al cerrar acuerdos exclusivos con los recintos más grandes del país, asegurando que todos sus eventos futuros se vendieran a través de la plataforma de la compañía.

La industria estuvo bajo un intenso escrutinio en 2022 después de que fallos en Ticketmaster impidieran que millones de personas compraran entradas para la gira de Taylor Swift. La debacle reveló cómo la falta de competencia ha provocado perjuicios que van desde un servicio al cliente deficiente hasta precios confusos, tarifas elevadas de venta de entradas y restricciones a la reventa de entradas, lo que equivale a lo que muchos consumidores llaman una “muerte por mil cortes”.

El Departamento de Justicia también quería que la compañía dividiera Live Nation y Ticketmaster, que se fusionaron en 2010.

Sin embargo, Politico, el primero en informar la noticia, afirmó que la compañía no se dividirá y que tendrá que pagar millones de dólares en daños.

El año pasado, Live Nation nombró a Richard Grenell, uno de los asesores más cercanos del presidente Donald Trump, en su junta directiva. Los defensores de la competencia inmediatamente relacionaron su nombramiento con los esfuerzos de Live Nation para evitar la división de la compañía.

Live Nation no respondió de inmediato a la solicitud de comentarios de CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.