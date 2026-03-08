Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Legislador republicano dice que el próximo secretario de Seguridad Nacional será independiente de Stephen Miller

By
Published 7:24 am

Por Aileen Graef, CNN

El senador republicano por Carolina del Norte Thom Tillis dijo que le alegraba que el presidente Donald Trump “pasará la página” con la secretaria de Seguridad Nacional, Kristi Noem, a quien el presidente destituyó la semana pasada, y añadió que ella había estado influenciada por voces externas como el asesor de la Casa Blanca, Stephen Miller.

Tillis dijo en el programa de CNN “State of the Union” que el próximo secretario, el senador por Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, será independiente.

“Si el Markwayne Mullin que conozco en el Senado, que es una de las personas más independientes con las que he tenido el privilegio de trabajar en el Senado, va al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional, entonces le dirá a Stephen Miller que se mantenga en su carril y que lo deje dirigir la agencia”, dijo Tillis.

“Noem es un miembro del gabinete confirmado por el Senado”, dijo Tillis a Jake Tapper, de CNN. “Debería haber sido independiente. Creo que Markwayne será independiente”.

Tillis dijo que cree que Miller debería dejar la Casa Blanca y afirmó que Miller no se preocupa por la “sustancia”, además de calificarlo como un “problema” para el Gobierno de Trump.

“Tiene una influencia desproporcionada sobre el funcionamiento del gabinete, y creo que tenemos miembros del gabinete calificados que a veces hacen menos de lo que quieren hacer por su orientación y su influencia desproporcionada. Es un gran problema en este Gobierno. Lo ha sido desde el principio”, dijo Tillis.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.