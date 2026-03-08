Skip to Content
La Casa Blanca aseguró que Trump se reunió con María Corina Machado el viernes “como cortesía y a petición de ella”

Published 10:30 am

Por Kit Maher, CNN

La Casa Blanca dijo que el presidente Donald Trump se reunió el viernes con la líder opositora venezolana María Corina Machado, y señaló que el encuentro se produjo “a petición de ella”.

“Como ha dicho el presidente Trump, Delcy Rodríguez está haciendo un gran trabajo. La relación con Venezuela es profesional y productiva. El presidente Trump se reunió con la señora Machado como cortesía y a petición de ella”, dijo un funcionario de la Casa Blanca.

El jueves, el Departamento de Estado anunció que “Estados Unidos y las autoridades interinas de Venezuela acordaron restablecer relaciones diplomáticas y consulares. Este paso facilitará nuestros esfuerzos conjuntos para promover la estabilidad, apoyar la recuperación económica y avanzar en la reconciliación política en Venezuela”.

“Nuestro compromiso está enfocado en ayudar al pueblo venezolano a avanzar mediante un proceso por fases que cree las condiciones para una transición pacífica hacia un gobierno elegido democráticamente”, señala el comunicado.

Trump ha seguido elogiando a Rodríguez, quien formó parte del régimen de Maduro, y no ha expresado respaldo a Machado. En una visita a la Casa Blanca a comienzos de este año, Machado entregó al presidente su Premio Nobel de la Paz, que ganó “por su incansable trabajo promoviendo los derechos democráticos del pueblo de Venezuela y por su lucha para lograr una transición justa y pacífica de la dictadura a la democracia”, según la Fundación Nobel.

Caracol Radio informó primero sobre el segundo encuentro entre Trump y Machado.

