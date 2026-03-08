Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Detienen a una mujer tras realizar disparos en la casa de Rihanna

By
Published 6:07 pm

Por Alli Rosenbloom

Una persona fue arrestada después de que se disparara un arma contra la casa de Rihanna en Beverly Hills, California.

El Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles confirmó que ocurrió un incidente de tiroteo a la 1:20 p.m. (hora del Pacífico) el domingo 8 de marzo. Indicaron que se efectuaron entre 5 y 7 disparos, que esos disparos impactaron la reja de la propiedad pero no la casa en sí, y que no hubo heridos, aunque había personas en la vivienda.

La policía informó detuvo a una mujer de unos 30 años.

La artista y empresaria tuvo a su tercer hijo en septiembre de 2025, luego de haber revelado el embarazo en la Met Gala de mayo pasado.

Hace un año, Rihanna dijo que había “descifrado el código” para su noveno álbum. Informes recientes dicen que ha estado en el estudio últimamente; su álbum más reciente fue “Anti” de 2016.

