Pink cancela los conciertos que tenía programados en la Ciudad de México

Published 3:41 pm

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Los conciertos de la cantante estadounidense Pink en México fueron cancelados de manera oficial. La noticia la dio a conocer Ocesa, empresa encargada de la organización de evento.

A través de un comunicado en sus redes sociales, Ocesa informó que por “complicaciones derivadas de un caso fortuito que afecta la logística y que es ajeno al artista, al promotor y al recinto” se tomó la decisión de cancelar los recitales que formaban parte de la gira “Carnival Tour” programados para el 26 y 27 de abril en el Estadio GNP Seguros de la capital mexicana.

La empresa de entretenimiento también compartió información sobre el reembolso de las entradas compradas para los espectáculos. Indicó que las personas que adquirieron sus boletos en línea verán reflejado el reembolso de forma automática, mientras que quienes compraron las entradas en la taquilla del recinto podrán solicitarlo en el mismo lugar a partir del 12 de marzo.

Los conciertos de Pink en México fueron anunciados a mediados de octubre pasado. Originalmente se había considerado una sola fecha, pero tras agotarse la venta de boletos del primer show, Ocesa anunció un segundo concierto.

Hasta el momento, Pink no se ha pronunciado sobre la cancelación de sus conciertos en México. CNN se ha puesto en contacto con su equipo para obtener más comentarios y está a la espera de una respuesta. La cantante mantiene aún en su sitio web oficial un concierto programado para el próximo 15 de mayo en el Petco Park de San Diego; por ahora, esa presentación continúa confirmada.

