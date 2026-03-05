Skip to Content
¿Cómo saber si soy jurado de votación para las elecciones del Congreso de la República de Colombia 2026?

Published 6:01 am

Por CNN Español

Los colombianos se preparan para las elecciones legislativas del 8 de marzo, y uno de los primeros pasos clave es verificar si fueron seleccionados como jurados de votación, un rol fundamental para el desarrollo de la jornada electoral.

Un total de 862.392 ciudadanos fueron designados como jurados de votación para estas elecciones, según la Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil. De ellos, 730.279 son jurados principales y 132.113, remanentes.

Los ciudadanos pueden consultar si fueron designados como jurados a través de la página web de la Registraduría Nacional, www.registraduria.gov.co. Allí deben hacer clic en el botón “Elecciones 2026”, luego en “Congreso de la República” y finalmente en la opción “Consultar aquí”, donde encontrarán el espacio para ingresar la cédula y verificar si fue designado como jurado de votación.

También pueden verificar la información en la aplicación “aVotar”, disponible de manera gratuita en Google Play y App Store. En ambos canales se informará el lugar, la fecha y la hora de la capacitación correspondiente.

Sí. Prestar este servicio es de carácter obligatorio. Quienes sin justa causa no asistan o abandonen el cargo podrán ser sancionados con multas equivalentes de hasta diez salarios mínimos mensuales legales vigentes (unos US$ 4.680). En el caso de los servidores públicos, además, podrán ser destituidos del cargo que desempeñan.

Los jurados que trabajen en los sectores público y privado tendrán derecho a un día compensatorio remunerado, que deberá otorgarse dentro de los 45 días hábiles siguientes a la votación.

