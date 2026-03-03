Skip to Content
Los precios de la gasolina en EE.UU. registran su mayor aumento en un solo día desde el huracán Katrina

Por Chris Isidore, CNN

El precio promedio de la gasolina en Estados Unidos subió 11 centavos hasta los US$ 3,11 por galón, según la más reciente medición de la Asociación Estadounidense del Automóvil (AAA). Se trata del mayor incremento en un solo día desde el huracán Katrina en 2005.

Los ataques de Estados Unidos e Israel contra Irán y el posterior cierre del estratégico estrecho de Hormuz contribuyeron a un fuerte aumento en los precios de la energía. Irán también ha lanzado ataques de represalia contra la infraestructura petrolera de aliados de Estados Unidos en la región ricos en petróleo, incluidos Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Kuwait, Qatar y Arabia Saudita, el mayor exportador de petróleo del mundo.

Esto ha sacudido los mercados petroleros mundiales. En las primeras operaciones del martes, el precio del petróleo de Estados Unidos subía un 7 % hasta los US$ 76, tras haber aumentado un 6 % en la jornada del lunes.

El promedio de US$ 3,11 del martes puso fin a una racha de tres meses con precios por debajo de US$ 3 por galón que comenzó el 1 de diciembre. También significa que los precios están un centavo por encima de lo que estaban hace un año y se sitúan aproximadamente en el mismo nivel que el último día completo de Joe Biden en el cargo, en enero de 2025.

