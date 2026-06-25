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San Luis Obispo County

Vehicle fire and small surrounding vegetation fire successfully extinguished off Gillis Canyon Road

Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
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today at 3:58 pm
Published 4:08 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews successfully put out a vehicle fire and surrounding small vegetation fire near the 4900 block of Gillis Canyon Road, east of Shandon.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, an alert Cal Fire employee spotted smoke rising on the ALERTCalifornia camera system and shortly after, a vehicle fire was reported to local dispatchers.

Crews arrived at the scene and were able to control the flames of the vegetation fire that burned about an eighth of an acre around 3:42 p.m. Thursday shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported from the vegetation fire nor the passenger vehicle that had caught fire nearby added the county-wide fire response agency.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

As temperatures rise and dry conditions make wildfires more likely, residents are encouraged to visit readyforwildfire.org for tips on preventing fires and preparing for fire season.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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