CNN - Spanish

En medio de las tensiones con Ecuador, Petro ordena instalar un radar en la frontera para detectar envíos de drogas

By
Published 3:51 pm

Por Ana María Cañizares y Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

El presidente de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, dijo este martes que ordenó instalar un radar en la ciudad colombiana de Ipiales, fronteriza con Ecuador, con el fin de detectar posibles envíos de droga procedentes del país vecino.

Petro señaló en su cuenta de X que “la exportación de cocaína es cada vez más ecuatoriana” y que su homólogo de Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, “debe lograr asegurar más sus puertos y aeropuertos..podemos ayudar”.

“He ordenado poner un radar moderno en Ipiales para el rastreo de naves ilegales. Sin embargo el mayor problema es el paso por las selvas y los ríos. La vigilancia de las armadas de los dos países en el paso de los ríos es fundamental”, agregó.

CNN contactó a la Embajada de Ecuador en Colombia para pedir comentarios y está en espera de respuesta.

Petro hizo este anuncio en medio de las tensiones que su gobierno mantiene con el de Noboa, debido a los aranceles que Ecuador impuso a los productos colombianos con el argumento de que Colombia no hace lo suficiente para combatir a los grupos delictivos y la inseguridad.

Estos aranceles, que Ecuador designó en su anuncio de enero como “tasa de seguridad”, en principio fueron de 30 % y después subieron al 50 %. Por su parte, Bogotá respondió con aranceles equivalentes a los productos ecuatorianos, en una escalada que genera preocupaciones entre sectores empresariales de ambos lados de la frontera.

Petro rechaza las afirmaciones del gobierno de Noboa en el sentido de que Colombia no hace lo suficiente contra la delincuencia. El mandatario asegura que durante su gestión, que termina en agosto, las autoridades colombianas han realizado decomisos históricos de cocaína, la droga ilícita con mayor crecimiento de mercado, según el más reciente informe de la Oficina de las Naciones Unidas contra la Droga y el Delito.

Desde finales de enero, los gobiernos de ambos países han tenido acercamientos para intentar solucionar sus tensiones arancelarias, sin hasta ahora haberlo conseguido.

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

