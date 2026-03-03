Skip to Content
¿Cuándo cierran las urnas y cuándo deberíamos esperar los resultados de las primarias en EE.UU.?

Published 1:39 am

Por Ethan Cohen, CNN

Comenzaremos a ver los primeros votos de las cruciales primarias de Texas a las 8:00 p.m. hora de Miami, cuando cierran las urnas en la mayor parte del estado.

Sin embargo, el extremo occidental de Texas, incluyendo El Paso, está en una zona horaria diferente, por lo que allí las urnas no cierran hasta las 9:00 p.m. hora de Miami.

CNN no hace proyecciones en una contienda hasta que se haya alcanzado la hora de cierre de todas las urnas de la carrera en cuestión, así que no verás proyecciones para contiendas estatales, como las de senador o gobernador, hasta al menos las 9:00 p.m. hora de Miami. Las urnas en la mayoría de los distritos congresionales del estado cierran a las 8:00 p.m. hora de Miami, por lo que CNN podría hacer proyecciones en esas contiendas a partir de ese momento.

Aunque cada noche electoral es ligeramente diferente, el reporte de votos en Texas típicamente comienza bastante rápido. En noviembre de 2024, más de la mitad de los votos se reportaron en la primera hora, en gran parte cuando los condados informaron los votos anticipados y por correo. Casi el 90 % de los votos habían sido contabilizados a la medianoche y muy pocos votos quedaban por reportar después de la mañana del miércoles.

Los primeros resultados de la temporada de primarias de 2026 vendrán de Carolina del Norte, donde todas las urnas cierran a las 7:30 p.m. hora de Miami. En noviembre de 2024, menos de una quinta parte de los votos se había contabilizado para las 8:30 p.m., pero más de la mitad se había reportado para las 9:30 p.m., y más del 90 % a la medianoche. Para las 2:30 a.m., casi todos los votos se habían reportado.

Todas las urnas en Arkansas cierran una hora más tarde, a las 8:30 p.m. hora de Miami.
Aproximadamente una cuarta parte de los votos se reportaron durante la primera hora en 2024 y más del 90 % se había contabilizado a la medianoche.

