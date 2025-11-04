Jake Haro sentenced to 25 years to life for murder of infant son

Garrett Hottle

Update 11/3/25

Jake Haro was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel.

Haro, 32, admitted to assaulting his son, Emmanuel Haro, to the point that it caused his death, according to court documents. Haro pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and filing a false police report. His guilty pleas were to the court and not a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.

He received an aggregate sentence of 180 days for filing a false police report and six years and 8 months for a prior child abuse case that left an infant girl unable to walk or feed herself for the rest of her life.

All sentences ordered to run consecutively.

Haro was further ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and was credited with 551 days for time served.

Mary Beushausen, Emmanuel Haro’s maternal grandmother, spoke before the sentencing, calling for Jake Haro to receive the maximum sentence and blaming the justice system for giving him a second chance after his initial child abuse case.

“I told him that I would be here for his sentencing before he was arrested,” Beushausen told the courtroom. “He destroyed my whole family.”

“The lies told in this case only deepened the tragedy of Emmanuel’s death,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. “While today’s sentence represents a measure of accountability for Jake Haro, our office will continue to seek justice as the case against his co-defendant moves forward.”

Emmanuel’s mother, Rebecca Haro, pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She is scheduled to return to court for a felony settlement conference on January 21.

Emmanuel’s remains have not been recovered.

Newly obtained court documents also revealed details on the child abuse case that Jake Haro was on probation for, stemming from October 2018. When his infant daughter was taken to the hospital, doctors discovered multiple injuries, including brain hemorrhage, skull fracture, and multiple rib fractures.

The assault left the infant girl unable to walk or feed herself for the rest of her life.

Additionally, Jake Haro was caught with a handgun and ammunition in June 2024 while already on felony probation for the first child abuse case.

In August, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin blasted the criminal justice system for what he called a preventable tragedy. Hestrin said Emmanuel’s death could have been avoided if Haro had been sent to prison for his prior child abuse conviction in 2023, instead of receiving probation.

