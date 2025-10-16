Baby Emmanuel Case: Father pleads guilty to all charges, including murder

Garrett Hottle

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) – The father of baby Emmanuel Haro pleaded guilty to all charges in the murder case, News Channel 3 confirmed Thursday.

There is still no word on whether investigators have located the remains of seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro.

The Haros appeared in court for a felony settlement conference Thursday in Riverside, where Jake Haro pleaded guilty to all charges, which include second-degree homicide, filing a false police report, and assault of a child under 8; great bodily injury resulting in death.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office noted that the plea was made straight to the judge, without negotiations between the defense and prosecution.

Jake Haro faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 3. Rebecca Haro is also scheduled to appear in court that same day for a preliminary hearing. That hearing, if it proceeds, will determine whether that are sufficient grounds for a trial on charges of murder and filing a false police report.

Emmanuel’s mother, Rebecca Haro, did not plead guilty; the case against her will continue. She is also charged with Emmanuel’s murder, along with filing a false police report and other charges.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested on August 22 after investigators concluded Emmanuel was not kidnapped as initially reported by his mother.

At an August 27 news conference, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said investigators had a “strong indication” of where Emmanuel’s body could be found, but no remains have ever been recovered.

Timeline: Case of Baby Emmanuel

Thursday, Aug. 14: Rebecca reports an assault and kidnapping outside a Yucaipa store, deputies and K-9s search; case later reclassified after inconsistencies in her account.

Thursday, Sept. 4: Arraignments at 8:30 a.m., both parents remain jailed on $1 million bail.

Wednesday, Aug. 27: DA Hestrin: Emmanuel was “severely abused over time”, investigators have a strong indication where remains may be; not yet found.

Tuesday, Aug. 26: First appearance; case continued to Sept. 4, complaint filed alleging murder and false report.

Sunday, Aug. 24: Search along Hwy. 60/Gilman Springs with Jake present, no remains found.

Friday, Aug. 22: Parents arrested in Cabazon after detectives concluded the kidnapping claim was false.

