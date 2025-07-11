Coroner IDs people killed in Cathedral City I-10 big rig crash

María García

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Authorities have identified the two men killed in Thursday morning’s deadly big rig crash on Interstate 10 in Cathedral City.

According to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, the victims are Francisco Sicairos Leon, 58, of Desert Hot Springs, and Miguel Macias, 49, of Santa Ana.

Both men died at the scene after a westbound semi-truck veered across the center divider and overturned into eastbound lanes near Date Palm Drive around 6:40 a.m.

A dashcam captured the moment of the big rig lost control and went into the other lane.

CHP Officer David Torres confirmed Friday morning that the driver of the big rig was injured but did survive. Torres said the driver did not suffer a medical emergency, did not have a blown-out tire, and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Investigators are still working to determine why the truck swerved into oncoming traffic.

The crash blocked all eastbound lanes and led to a multi-vehicle collision. Several other people were injured, though the number and severity of injuries have not been confirmed.

By 9:00 a.m., lanes 1 and 2 reopened, but full access wasn’t restored until 2:20 p.m. as CHP officers investigated and crews cleared the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 on-air and online for live updates.

Click here to follow the original article.