Man accused of aiding in Palm Springs bombing dies in federal custody

Jesus Reyes

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) – The man in federal custody for allegedly aiding in the bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic has died.

Daniel Park, 32, of Kent, Washington, was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, the Department of Justice confirmed.

Life-saving measures were initiated, and Park was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on a possible cause of death.

Park was accused of helping supply the explosive materials used in the May 17 attack on American Reproductive Centers, which federal officials have labeled an act of domestic terrorism.

He was arrested as he returned to the United States from Poland, from which he was deported. Authorities said he “left the United States to go to Europe” days after the bombing.

Park was charged with providing and attempting to provide material support to a terrorist.

The primary suspect in the bombing, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, was found dead at the scene. Authorities say Park and Bartkus shared anti-natalist extremist views — a belief system opposing human reproduction — and that Park had been posting such content online since at least 2016.

According to U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles Bill Essayli, Park shipped about 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, which is “commonly used to construct homemade bombs,” from Seattle to Bartkus’ home in Twentynine Palms and also arranged for another shipment of an additional 90 pounds.

Three days before Park arrived at Bartkus’ house, records from an AI chat app show that Bartkus researched how to make powerful explosions using ammonium nitrate and fuel, federal prosecutors said.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge in Los Angeles Akil Davis said Park was also in possession of an “explosive recipe” similar to the device used in the deadly 1995 Oklahoma City federal city bombing.

Essayli said Park “shared Bartkus’ extremist beliefs” and he visited Bartkus’s home in Twentynine Palms for about two weeks in late January and early February, “spending time together running experiments in Bartkus’ garage, where the FBI recovered large quantities of chemical precursors and laboratory equipment after the bombing.”

During the explosion, at least five people were injured, and the blast caused major damage to the clinic as well as 40 other properties, with at least 8 buildings deemed unsafe to occupy. The bombing caused approximately $12 million in damages.

Thousands of embryos and eggs stored inside the facility were saved due to the quick response of emergency crews.

Officials said local law enforcement had not previously flagged either suspect. Evidence recovered from a phone at the scene showed Bartkus pacing outside the car for over 30 minutes before the explosion and speaking into the phone moments before detonation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and federal officials are asking the public to come forward with any information by calling 1-800 CALL FBI.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this developing story both on-air and online.

Click here to follow the original article.