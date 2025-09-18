ICE Detention of Andres Cortez-Mendez Caught on Camera in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A man was taken into custody by multiple federal immigration agents at the intersection of Guava Street and E Street Wednesday morning and federal authorities identified him Thursday as Andres Cortez-Mendez.

"On September 17, ICE arrested Andres Cortez-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously removed FOUR times from the U.S.," stated Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the Department of Homeland Security in response to Your News Channel's inquiries on Thursday. "His criminal history includes four convictions for driving under the influence, and one conviction for assault with a deadly weapon. This criminal will remain in ICE custody pending removal. He entered the U.S. illegally for a FIFTH time at an unknown date and location."

Tipsters reached out to Your News Channel the morning of the detention and shared that Cortez-Mendez was known by neighbors and was working as a landscaper in the area while driving a relative's vehicle.

The detention occurred around 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, the driver side window of the truck was smashed in by arresting personnel and the man was subdued on the ground by multiple masked agents.

Eyewitnesses shared that the man was bloodied during the arrest and verbally demanded that agents stop.

Your News Channel reached out to the Oxnard Police Department in an attempt to confirm the presence of federal personnel and the assigned Watch Commander confirmed it was not local law enforcement and no warning was provided to the police department before the detention.

Thursday's statement from the Department of Homeland Security noted that area law enforcement, "refused to honor an ICE arrest detainer" for Cortez-Mendez.

Your News Channel was able to verify that an Andres Cortes Mendez pled guilty in Ventura County Superior Court to a May 2025 arrest for driving without a license as well as a DUI conviction from 2000 for man with the same name.

The Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm if those prior convictions were for Andres Cortez-Mendez nor share the details of all claimed convictions in its statement.

