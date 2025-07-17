Carpinteria City Council to Support Immigrant Community with $10,000 in Emergency Funding

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – During their emergency meeting on July 10th, Carpinteria City Council approved the one-time appropriation of $10,000 to help fund non-profit organizations offering emergency assistance to families directly affected by the recent immigration enforcement throughout the city.

The meeting was announced before the chaotic scene at Glass House Farms locations in Carpinteria and Camarillo occurred that same day – originally responding to videos of ICE activity in the city. The raid in the Carpinteria only amplified the need for a meeting.

"We believe that we can make change, we believe we can impact our community, we believe we can protect what needs to be protected, we believe that we will all stand together for what's right. Not just what's right for me, but what's right for everyone here in Carpinteria," councilwoman Julia Mayer said.

An original amount of $5,000 from the city's General Fund to support non-profit organizations was to be considered by the council via their agenda for last week's meeting, but after public comment and council consideration, a one-time appropriation of $10,000 was approved.

The city is now seeking proposals from organizations who provide immigration support services to local residents impacted by recent federal immigration enforcement actions. A maximum award of $2,500 will be given to eligible organizations, depending on the number and quality of proposals received.

Organizations interested in submitting a proposal must send it to the city in PDF format via email no later than Wednesday, July 30th at 11:59pm.

Applications must include a program description, budget, evaluation plan, organizational qualifications, and other required documentation.

Award notifications will be sent out August 8th.

Additional 501(c)(3) status organizations are available to the community to provide a variety of support services to those affected by immigration enforcements.

You can find of the full list of organizations and more information on proposals here.

Puede encontrar la lista completa de organizaciones y más información sobre las propuestas aquí.

