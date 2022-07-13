Tracking COVID in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health is asking residents about their experiences with COVID-19. Leaders want to understand how the virus is impacting the community. More than 50,000 text messages have gone out to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The goal is to understand long-term health impacts and emerging issues.

The survey is going out at a time when COVID cases are up. In the last week, 873 new cases have been reported in San Luis Obispo County. The 14-day daily average is at 98, up from 68 last week. There are nine people hospitalized with COVID, none of them are in the ICU.

The confidential COVID survey is available here. Public Health officials encourage people to wear a mask in crowded indoor settings, wash your hands frequently and keep your guard up.