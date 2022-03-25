Morro Bay COVID-19 community testing site set to close next week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The COVID-19 community testing site in Morro Bay will be closing its doors on Wednesday, March 30 due to continuous, decreasing demand, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

With the change, the county's community testing sites will now include only Grover Beach, at 1336 Ramona Ave., the Paso Robles Train Station, at 800 Pine St., and the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, at 801 Grand Ave.

The three sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., but closed from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Public Health Department.

The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays.

Health insurance information will be collected when registering for a testing appointment for those who have it, and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for people without health insurance.

Click here to find and make an appointment.