COVID UPDATE: Booster news, Halloween safety for trick-or-treating

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's ongoing coronavirus discussion series continued on Thursday.

Public health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg joined NewsChannel 3 Midday to provide updates on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His chat comes as a government panel of experts is meeting to decide how best to expand the nation's COVID-19 booster campaign. The panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discussing who should get extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The group is also taking up the bigger question of getting a different brand for the booster than the original shots.

From vaccines to the upcoming Halloween night tradition of trick-or-treating, Dr. Ansorg provided insight on what health care professionals think is safe for kids. Suggesting that as long as it's outdoors, kids should be able to have a pretty normal Halloween night.

Dr. Ansorg's visit was part of a weekly series between NewsChannel 3 and Santa Barbara Public Health to provide in-depth conversations about public health policy and COVID-19 guidelines.