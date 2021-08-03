Santa Barbara County to renew mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An indoor mask mandate will be issued in Santa Barbara County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says details on the health order will be released Wednesday.

It will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

The mask mandate applies to all residents regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes less than an hour after Old Spanish Days Fiesta announced the Wednesday's La Fiesta Pequena would be closed to the public.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said last week that almost all new cases and hospitalizations are linked to those who are unvaccinated.

Those who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are urged to get one if eligible.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, as well as information about getting vaccinated, click here.

Almost half of all Californians are under some form of mask mandate as of Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for additional details.