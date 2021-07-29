Central Coast experts encourage mask wearing as Delta Variant cases surge

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is surging across the country and has local infectious disease experts concerned.

"I really am thinking of the Delta virus as a different virus than all the variants before," said Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons.

While hospitalizations remain relatively low compared to last year, the risk of spreading the Delta Variant is much higher.

“What we know is that the delta variant has spread in different ways than the prior variants have spread.”

Mask usage is up across the Central Coast, but with the CDC and state guidance falling short of a mandate, some say they'll continue without theirs.

“If it were to become a full requirement, sure I’d put a mask back on, but as of right now as long as they're not policing the streets for masks, they won’t be back on my face,” said Atascadero resident Koleton Park.

“We know that masks provide very good protection. When I’ve been indoors, even before the CDC and local health officials made the recommendations, I was already, like many of my colleagues, wearing a mask indoors in public or in crowded places,” said Dr. Fitzgibbons.

Others are planning to minimize their risk by taking the advice of experts like Dr. Fitzgibbons.

“Well I think it’s a good thing," said Orcutt resident Michael Job. "That’s where the science is, so we’ve got to take precautions. It’s better than shutting down the economy.”

According to experts, the most effective way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 remains a vaccination.

“The reason we’re going back to masks is because people won’t get themselves vaccinated,” said Helen Jacobsen of Arroyo Grande.

“If everybody got the vaccine, this would be done, we wouldn’t even be talking right now." said Peter Jacobsen, also of Arroyo Grande.