Stay-at-home orders, curfew lifted statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions.

Public health officials said Monday the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The decision comes with improving trends in the rate of infections, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity as well as vaccinations. The lifting of the order is based on projections that the state says show improving ICU conditions, but officials have not disclosed the data behind the forecasts.