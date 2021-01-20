UCSB Life of the Party peer educators encourage students to “Just call 911”

Coronavirus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. --University of California Santa Barbara's Alcohol and Drug Program has a student run group called Life of the Party that is working to save lives.

Life of the Party isn't new, but due to the pandemic it is expanding its message. Peer educators don't want students to think hospitals busy with COVID19 are too busy for them.

COVID19 cases in Isla Vista are one the rise. They say students enrolled in the winter quarter are still gathering causes cases to spread.

The county reported 70 new cases over the three-day Martin Luther King weekend. They estimate there are about 40 news cases a day.

While they urge students not to gather they don't want people who drink or do drugs to hesitate to call 911.

They are working on a "Just call 911" campaign. The campaign's goal is encourage students to always call 911 if they suspect alcohol poisoning or a drug overdose.

Without medical attention those conditions can turn deadly.

Students feeling isolated without in-person classes need to know that it is okay to call for help.

Under the Student Code of Conduct's Responsible Action Protocol a student won't get in trouble if they call 911 to help themselves or someone else.

The campaign also wants students to know they can get and carry Naloxone to block the effects of opioids or reverse an overdose.

Students may also get tested for COVID on campus for free.

We will hear from the Life of the Party peer educators tonight on FOX11 News a 10 p.m.and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11p.m.