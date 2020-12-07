SB County Public Health Officer reacts to new regional shutdown

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said he heard from the state's Public Health Department about a possible new regional shutdown one day before Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the looming lockdowns last Thursday.

Hours after the public learned of the impending order, we spoke to Dr. Ansorg. He acknowledged that the shutdown of gatherings, travel and several business sectors would be difficult, but that the order is also critical for people to follow.

“It’s a drastic measure, but I think the nature of this is if you wait too long, it’s useless,” he said. “That’s the thing. So you have to do it a little bit sooner rather than too late.”

Santa Barbara County is grouped with the rest of Southern California despite better COVID case rates than other included counties, but Ansorg calls the regional approach "reasonable," citing "mobility" between those counties and shared hospital resources.

Recently, Santa Barbara County took in two intensive care unit patients from Imperial County, where space is limited.

Ansorg says the hope is that the new shutdown reduces COVID case rates by 30 percent, and that three weeks of that improvement could be enough to aid ICU capacity enough to lift the order after three weeks. He says that will depend a lot, however, on how seriously people follow the new order.

