Santa Barbara County records 136th COVID-19 death

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported a new coronavirus death on Monday. This latest death brings the county's COVID-19 death toll to 136.

According to the health department, this person was a resident of Santa Maria and was between the ages of 50 and 69. This person did not have any underlying health conditions, public health officials said.

A death is recorded as a coronavirus-related death when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take days to weeks to verify, the public health department says.

Santa Barbara County reported 397 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Those new numbers include case totals from the Thanksgiving holiday through Monday.

