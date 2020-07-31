Coronavirus deaths underreported over last month in Santa Barbara County, 28 deaths added to total

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County underreported COVID-19 deaths over the last month, due to a reporting error.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said 28 coronavirus-related deaths were excluded from the county's tally over the last month as the county changed reporting systems.

That error has been corrected, according to Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart.

The additional deaths were delayed from the county's total from June 22 - July 27.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths is now listed at 61. 16 of these additional deaths came from the Santa Maria area, Santa Barbara County Public Health said.

On Friday, 74 new cases were announced in Santa Barbara County. 85 people are currently hospitalized, 28 of which are currently in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of cases, click here.