Santa Maria Valley Tourism makes meals for first responders

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District (TMD) recently raised funds for meals for first responders at the Santa Maria Fire Department.

“I personally delivered the meals to the crews and it was a welcome surprise!” said Jim Clayton, B-shift battalion chief for the City of Santa Maria Fire Department. “It was an awesome gesture.”

The Santa Maria Valley TMD received donations from 15 lodging and hotel properties located in the Santa Maria Valley area.

MOXIE Cafe helped by making and delivering 180 meals.

Similar donations were made to the Santa Maria Police Department and Marian Regional Medical Center Critical Care Unit.

“Moxie Cafe is proud to have worked with the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District to provide meals to our amazing frontline workers in Santa Maria,” said Robert Grimmesey, general manager for MOXIE Cafe. “We were reminded of what a special community we live in seeing people taking care of people as we all endure this pandemic. From the generosity of the donors, to the grateful attitudes of everyone involved we are truly Santa Maria Strong!”

Santa Maria Valley TMD is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide dedicated funding for tourism promotion in the valley.

For more information, visit the Santa Maria Valley Chamber website at www.santamaria.com or call 805-925-2403.