Two pets looking for new home after owners test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A short-haired cat and mature chihuahua are in Santa Barbara Police Department’s care after they were rescued from a home in West Santa Barbara. The elderly owners of the pets had to leave them at home to seek hospitalization after being infected with COVID-19.

In a statement from police they stated on July 7, police got a call from concerned family members about the well-being of the pets. A Santa Barbara Police Animal Control Officer dawned protective equipment and rescued four-legged family members.

Both cat and dog were taken to different shelters where they are in quarantine. After they pass a 14-day period and are cleared, the pets will be up for adoption.