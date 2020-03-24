Support local restaurants today by ordering takeout

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Americans are urged to order take out on Tuesday. To try and help local restaurants that have taken a hit during the coronavirus crisis.

It's called The Great American Takeout, encouraging people to order takeout or delivery to support restaurants. While March 24, has been made official day, restaurant owner are hoping people will continue to order food while dining rooms remain closed.





Some restaurants are offering deals or even free delivery for customers that eat local on Tuesday.