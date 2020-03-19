Santa Barbara County prohibits large gatherings, orders residents 75 and older to shelter in home

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County will issue a public health order which will prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

The order also requires residents 75 or older or anyone over 70 with underlying health conditions to shelter in their homes.

The health officer order will be put in place Friday at 5 p.m.

The order includes the closure of bars that don't serve food, wineries, movie theaters, concert venues and other non-essential businesses. Essential businesses including grocery stores, gas stations and banks, are allowed to stay open.

The announcement was made during a teleconference on Thursday.

During the teleconference, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Van Do-Reynoso announced that a ninth person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the county. The ninth case was announced an hour after the county announced five new cases, which brought the total up to eight.