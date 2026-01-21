It’s not too late to start Dry January

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — We are already midway through the month, and you may have intended to try Dry January but didn’t get to it. You may be wondering whether it’s now too late to start. Or maybe you hadn’t planned to cut back but have started noticing how alcohol fits into your daily routines.

Dry January is often framed as an all-or-nothing challenge, but it also can be a useful opportunity to take stock of drinking habits and overall health. It’s good to know how alcohol affects the body and how a few weeks without drinking can make a difference, even if you start late in the month or even next month.

I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen to find out more about the challenge and the ways alcohol ca﻿n undermine your health. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: Is Dry January still worth doing if someone is starting now?

Dr. Leana Wen: Dry January is a public health campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for one month. The idea is not so much about the calendar month itself, but about creating space to reflect on drinking habits after the holidays, when alcohol consumption is often higher.

It is certainly still worth trying, even if you are starting later in the month or any time at all. Health benefits can begin within days to weeks of reducing or stopping alcohol. More importantly, the value of Dry January is not tied to perfection. Any partial month without alcohol, or even a significant reduction, can still provide insight into how alcohol affects your sleep, mood, energy levels and daily routines.

CNN: What are the known health effects of alcohol, both short-term and long-term?

Wen: In the short term, alcohol consumption affects coordination, judgment and reaction time, which increases the risk of injuries such as falls, car crashes and drownings. Drinking can also disrupt sleep, worsen anxiety and aggravate conditions such as acid reflux and migraines.

Over the long term, regular excessive alcohol use is associated with increased risk of numerous serious health problems. These issues include high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and multiple types of cancer, including breast, liver, colorectal, esophageal, and head and neck cancers. Alcohol also contributes to weight gain and can worsen blood sugar control, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

It is important to note that the health risks of alcohol are dose dependent, meaning that the more someone drinks, and the more often they drink heavily, the greater the risk.

CNN: How much alcohol is considered too much?

Wen: From a health perspective, current guidance focuses on both average intake and drinking patterns. Adults who choose to drink should limit alcohol to no more than one drink per day for women and no more than two drinks per day for men, according to 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Exceeding these limits regularly is associated with higher risks of chronic disease and early death. Newer guidelines have since been released that no longer quantify the number of drinks, but they continue to state that people should consume less alcohol for better overall health.

Another important concept is binge drinking, which refers to consuming four or more drinks on one occasion for women, or five or more drinks on one occasion for men. Binge drinking places acute stress on the body and significantly increases the risk of injuries and other immediate harms.

CNN: How can taking a break from alcohol help people better understand their drinking habits?

Wen: A temporary pause from alcohol creates an opportunity for reflection that can be hard to achieve otherwise. When people stop drinking for a few weeks, they often become more aware of when and why they usually drink. Is it primarily social, or is it tied to loneliness, boredom or anxiety? Is drinking automatic at certain times of day? Is one drink enough, or is it hard to stop after starting?

Dry January also can reveal how much alcohol is playing a role in physical symptoms. People may notice that they are able to sleep better. They may have better energy and concentration during the day. They may find that their blood pressure or blood sugars are easier to manage. These observations can help individuals decide whether they want to continue drinking at the same level, cut back or stop altogether.

CNN: How should someone get started if they want to try Dry January now?

Wen: Start by setting a realistic goal. That might mean abstaining completely for the rest of the month, or it could mean reducing the number of drinks or limiting alcoholic beverages to specific weekends or special occasions.

Letting friends and family know can help reduce social pressure. It could help if others want to join you in trying this challenge together.

It is also useful to plan alternatives. Stock nonalcoholic beverages you enjoy. Change routines that revolve around drinking and find other ways to relax or socialize. For instance, instead of meeting friends for happy hour, try meeting them for coffee or tea, or for a walk. If alcohol has been a way to unwind, replacing it with exercise, reading or a new hobby can make the transition smoother.

CNN: Are there people who should be especially careful with alcohol or avoid it altogether?

Wen: Yes. Certain groups face higher risks from alcohol and should be particularly cautious. This category includes people who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, individuals with liver disease, those with certain heart conditions, and people taking medications that interact with alcohol.

People with a history of substance use disorders, including alcohol use disorder, should also approach alcohol with caution or avoid it entirely. For these individuals, even small amounts of alcohol can trigger relapse.

CNN: How would someone know if they might have alcohol use disorder?

Wen: Alcohol use disorder is a medical condition characterized by loss of control over drinking and continued use despite negative consequences. It is the most common substance use disorder in the United States.

Warning signs include difficulty cutting back despite wanting to, drinking more or longer than intended, spending a lot of time thinking about alcohol, neglecting responsibilities, or experiencing physical symptoms such as shaking, sweating, nausea or anxiety when not drinking. Feeling shame about drinking or needing alcohol to cope with emotions can also be red flags.

CNN: What should someone do if they find it hard to cut back or stop drinking?

Wen: This is a signal that it may be time to seek help. People should start by talking with their primary care clinician or a mental health professional. There are effective, evidence-based treatments available. They include psychotherapy, medications that reduce cravings and peer support programs. Many people benefit from a combination of these approaches.

Some individuals should not stop drinking suddenly. Those who drink large amounts of alcohol regularly can experience withdrawal symptoms if they stop abruptly. These symptoms can include anxiety, tremors, sweating and nausea and more serious complications such as seizures or delirium. Anyone who drinks heavily on most days or who has ever experienced withdrawal symptoms before should talk with a clinician before trying to quit or cut back on their own.

CNN: What is the bigger takeaway from Dry January once the month ends?

Wen: Dry January is a tool for awareness. It helps people understand their relationship with alcohol and make informed choices going forward.

Some may decide to resume drinking but at lower levels. Others may choose to abstain more often or entirely. Still others may find that they enjoy the occasional drink and are able to moderate their alcohol intake at a level appropriate for them. What matters most is that alcohol use aligns with health goals, personal values and overall well-being.

Dry January does not have to be completely dry, nor does it have to end in January. Any pause that gives people space to reflect and make more intentional choices about alcohol use, and about their broader health goals, can be worthwhile.

